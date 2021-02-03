Gujarat board exams for Classes 10, 12 from May 10

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Wednesday announced board exams for classes 10 and 12 will commence from May 10. The state board’s announcement came a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released its schedule for secondary and higher secondary exams.

According to the date sheet released by the state education board, class 10 exams will be held between May 10 and 20 from 10 am to 1.15 pm. Science stream exams for class 12, it stated, will be held in the evening shift, from 3 pm to 6.30 pm, between May 10 and May 21. The exams for class 12 general streams will be held in three shifts — 10.30 am to 1.45 pm, 3 pm to 6.15 pm and vocational tests from 3 pm to 6 pm — and continue till May 25, it added.

“We had earlier planned to hold the board exams in May, but after the CBSE declared its exam schedule we thought that if we delay (the announcement) it would only lead to anxiety among students. So, to avoid that we announced the date sheet today,” Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told The Indian Express.

The state board examinations have been delayed by two months this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, the board exams were held from March 5-17. In the current academic session, classroom teaching in schools across the state had remained suspended for over nine months and only online classes were held. Classroom teaching for classes 9 to 12 resumed earlier this month.

“The state government took the decision today after which a detailed date sheet was announced,” GSHSEB chairman A J Shah said. On January 21, GSHSEB had announced online applications for class 12 science stream board examinations would be accepted from January 21 to February 20 midnight on the board’s website. This applied to all regular and repeat students of class 12 science stream for mandatory online application.

“While class 12 registration is going on, registration for class 10 and class 12 general stream will start soon,” GSHSEB chairman said.