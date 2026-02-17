Gujarat Board Exams 2026: GSEB issues Class 10th, 12th admit cards at gseb.org

The hall tickets for SSC, HSC Science, and HSC General streams can be accessed only through the school login. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/ representational)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released hall tickets for the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) examinations 2026. Schools across Gujarat have begun distributing admit cards to eligible students, with GSEB board exams scheduled to start on February 26, 2026. The hall tickets for SSC, HSC Science, and HSC General streams can be accessed only through the school login. Students themselves cannot download the admit cards directly from the official website–gseb.org.

The Gujarat HSC and SSC board exams 2026 will be conducted in two shifts based on the stream. As per the GSEB Board Exams 2026 timetable, Class 10 exams will take place in the forenoon session, while Class 12 Science and General stream papers will be held in the afternoon session.