Gujarat Board Exams 2026: GSEB issues Class 10th, 12th admit cards at gseb.org

Schools across Gujarat have begun distributing admit cards to eligible students, with board exams scheduled to start on February 26, 2026.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 04:54 PM IST
Gujarat Board Exams 2026: GSEB issues Class 10th, 12th admit cards at gsebht.inThe hall tickets for SSC, HSC Science, and HSC General streams can be accessed only through the school login. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/ representational)
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released hall tickets for the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) examinations 2026. Schools across Gujarat have begun distributing admit cards to eligible students, with GSEB board exams scheduled to start on February 26, 2026. The hall tickets for SSC, HSC Science, and HSC General streams can be accessed only through the school login. Students themselves cannot download the admit cards directly from the official website–gseb.org.

The Gujarat HSC and SSC board exams 2026 will be conducted in two shifts based on the stream. As per the GSEB Board Exams 2026 timetable, Class 10 exams will take place in the forenoon session, while Class 12 Science and General stream papers will be held in the afternoon session.

GSEB Admit Cards: How to download

Here is how school authorities can download GSEB SSC and HSC admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official GSEB website at gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the section for ‘Class 10, 12 exams 2026 exam hall ticket’.

Step 3: A new login window will open. Enter school index number, registered mobile number/email id and captcha.

Step 4: Then, click on the login button to receive a One Time Password (OTP) on the registered email id or mobile no.

Step 5: Download and save the admit cards/ hall tickets from the portal for future use.

Students are advised to check all details — such as name, subjects, exam dates, exam centre etc for any spelling or factual errors. In case of any discrepancy, students should immediately connect with their school administrator. Candidates should remember to carry their admit cards to the exam centre on all days; they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.

Each Gujarat Class 10 paper will carry 80 marks, except for vocational subjects. The SSC exams are scheduled from 10:00 am to 1:15 pm. The Gujarat board has directed schools to make proper arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

 

