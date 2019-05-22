Gujarat board Class X results: Mishap to helping mother — those who braved all odds

Written by Suresh Chaudhary and Shashank Raj

A near-fatal accident, poor financial condition or taking out time from study to help a single parent — nothing could deter these Ahmedabad bravehearts from passing the Class X GSHSEB examination with flying colours on Tuesday:

Dhruv Dobariya, Sahajananad School in Nava Naroda, 80 %

Son of a marble cutter, Dhruv met with an accident on January 21, due to which he had brain hemorrhage and was admitted to ICU for 12 days. His forehead has 26 stitches. He says his doctor advised him to take bed rest for one-and-a-half month and strictly told him not to study. He could begin studies just 11 days before the exams, but scored 80%. “My parents told me not to take my Class X exams. But, I did not want to repeat a year. I am happy with the results,” he adds.

Mihir Kasrekar, Jay Somnath High School, 93%

Raised by a single mother who works as an accountant in a small firm Mihir helped her in household chores simultaneously while preparing for his exams. He lost his father when he was just 9 months old. “While I am in office, he takes care of the household and despite all this, he has performed so well,” she says.

Jayant Patel, Sharda Vidhya Mandir, 95 %

Son of a textile mill worker, Jayant got help from his tuition teachers who had exempted him from paying his fees. He says he is working hard so that he can improve the financial condition of his family of four.

Nisha Goswami, Kameshwar Vidhya Mandir, 92.50%

Daughter of a mobile-repairing shop owner, Nisha says she wants to be a role model for others.

Himanshu Senjaliya, Saraswati Vidhya Sankul at Nikol, 91%

Son of a diamond cutter, Himanshu wants to become a computer engineer. He says though he is from Gujarati medium, he will work on his English as he found the subject a little tough in the exams.

Siddiqui Aashiya, F D Girls’ High School, 90.67 %

Daughter of a peon in F D Arts and Commerce College for Women, Aashiya said she wants to be a doctor. “I want to serve poor people, besides having a better life for my family of five,” said Aashiya whose father earns just Rs 8,500 per month and mother is a housewife.

Amit Patel, Sahjanand Vidya Bhavan School, 90%

Son of an auto rickshaw driver, Amit too aspires to be a doctor. Amit says he is now taking English lessons on Youtube.

(Shashank Raj and Suresh Chaudhary are interns with The Indian Express, Ahmedabad)