Gujarat Board Class 12 Science results: Fewer students score A1 this year, all pass in Gujarati paper

The number of students with highest grade of A1 dropped drastically to 44 from 254 the previous year in Class 12 Science exams of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), results of which were announced on Sunday. The number of students who secured the second highest grade A2 also recorded a decline from 3,690 to 2,576.

No student failed this year in Gujarati. In both Gujarati as first language (for Gujarati medium students) as well as second language (for other than Gujarati medium students), the pass percentage is 100 per cent.

Of the 1.16 lakh students who appeared for the exams, 71.3 per cent passed, a marginal decline from the previous year’s results that stood at 71.90 per cent. The pass percentage of girls dropped from 72.01 per cent to 70.85 per cent, while it dropped from 71.83 per cent to 71.69 per cent for boys.

As many as 83,111 candidates are eligible for qualifying certificate in the exams held from March 5 till March 21.

In a video message, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma said that along with other frontline Covid-19 warriors, teachers, too, contributed. Like every year, centralised evaluation was undertaken with special arrangements being made keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

“In normal times, we would have declared these results a week earlier but this is such a situation where state boards and even

CBSE has not been able to conduct exams, declaring results is beyond question,” Chudasama said.

Dhrol in Jamnagar district emerged the centre with highest pass percentage of 91.42 per cent, while the centre with lowest result was Limkheda (23.02 per cent) in Dahod district.

Among districts, Rajkot continued to top with pass percentage of 84.69 per cent and Chhota Udepur the lowest with 32.64 per cent.

English medium students recorded the highest pass percentage this year with 74.02 per cent. It was 75.13 per cent in 2019-20. The pass percentage of Gujarati medium students also declined from 71.09 to 70.77 per cent this year.

Marathi medium recorded the lowest pass percentage of 37.43 per cent, while Urdu medium students recorded 60.71 per cent and Hindi medium 60.24 per cent. However, the number of schools with less than 10 per cent and less pass percentage rose from 49 to 68, this year.

Among subjects, this year, too, Chemistry recorded the lowest pass percentage of 72.38 per cent followed by Physics with 72.41 per cent.

Out of total 15 subjects, six language subjects — Gujarati first language and second language, Hindi first language, Marathi first language, Urdu first language and Arabic — recorded 100 per cent pass.

