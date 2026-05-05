Gujarat Board Class 10th Results 2026: Will GSEB SSC pass percentage continue upward trend?

Year Pass percentage 2025 83.08% 2024 82.56% 2023 64.62% 2022 65.18%

After pandemic-era results where all students were passed on the basis of internal assessment (2020 and 2021), the return to regular offline exams in 2022 produced a sharp correction — only 65.18% of students passed. The following year (2023) held at a similar low of 64.62%. The recovery since then has been steady and meaningful. By 2024, the pass rate climbed to 82.56%, and in 2025 it edged up further to 83.08% — an improvement of over 18 percentage points in just two years.

GSEB Class 10 SSC marksheet will include details such as the student’s name, seat number, subjects taken, and the marks, as well as grades obtained in each subject. Alongside this, the marksheet will display the total marks scored, the overall grade, and the percentile achieved.

The GSEB Class 10 SSC results follow a structured grading wherein scores between 91 and 100 are awarded the highest grade, A1, while marks from 81 to 90 receive grade A2. Students scoring between 71 and 80 are placed in grade B1, and those with 61 and 70 fall under grade B2. Marks in the range of 51 to 60 correspond to grade C1, while 41 to 50 are graded as C2. Candidates securing 35 to 40 marks are given grade D, which is the minimum passing category. Below this, marks between 21 and 35 are graded as E1, and scores from 0 to 20 are assigned grade E2, indicating that the student has not qualified.