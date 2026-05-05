Gujarat Board Class 10th Results 2026: Will GSEB SSC pass percentage continue upward trend?

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Gujarat Board Class 10th Results 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to declare the Class 10 (SSC) results for 2026 this week, as per a senior official. GSEB students can check their results on the official website–gseb.org, as soon as it goes live, using their six-digit seat number. The SSC exams were held from February 26 to March 18, 2026. Before GSEB announces SSC result date and time, here is what the pass percentage trend has been in the last few years.
The Board has released the Class 12th results on May 4. For more information on GSEB Class 10 SSC result, grade-wise marks, supplementary exams and revaluation dates, students can check the IE Education portal – education.indianexpress.com.
|Year
|Pass percentage
|2025
|83.08%
|2024
|82.56%
|2023
|64.62%
|2022
|65.18%
After pandemic-era results where all students were passed on the basis of internal assessment (2020 and 2021), the return to regular offline exams in 2022 produced a sharp correction — only 65.18% of students passed. The following year (2023) held at a similar low of 64.62%. The recovery since then has been steady and meaningful. By 2024, the pass rate climbed to 82.56%, and in 2025 it edged up further to 83.08% — an improvement of over 18 percentage points in just two years.
GSEB Class 10 SSC marksheet will include details such as the student’s name, seat number, subjects taken, and the marks, as well as grades obtained in each subject. Alongside this, the marksheet will display the total marks scored, the overall grade, and the percentile achieved.
The GSEB Class 10 SSC results follow a structured grading wherein scores between 91 and 100 are awarded the highest grade, A1, while marks from 81 to 90 receive grade A2. Students scoring between 71 and 80 are placed in grade B1, and those with 61 and 70 fall under grade B2. Marks in the range of 51 to 60 correspond to grade C1, while 41 to 50 are graded as C2. Candidates securing 35 to 40 marks are given grade D, which is the minimum passing category. Below this, marks between 21 and 35 are graded as E1, and scores from 0 to 20 are assigned grade E2, indicating that the student has not qualified.