GSHSEB Class 10 Result 2026: Gujarat records historic 83.86% pass rate, highest in 33 years

The lowest result was in 1997, when only 40.17 per cent of students passed. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) recorded its highest-ever Class 10 result in 33 years, with a pass percentage of 83.86 per cent declared on Wednesday, up from 83.08 per cent in 2025 and the best since 1993.

The lowest result was in 1997, when only 40.17 per cent of students passed.

Out of 7,56,392 students who appeared for the GSHSEB exams held in February–March, 6,34,327 qualified for the pass certificate. Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 88.28 per cent compared to 80.12 per cent for boys.

The number of schools with 100 per cent result increased from 1,574 to 1,697, while those with less than 30 per cent results declined from 201 to 164, and schools with 0 per cent results declined from 45 to 39, within a year.