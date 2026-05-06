GSHSEB Class 10 Result 2026: Gujarat records historic 83.86% pass rate, highest in 33 years

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) recorded its highest-ever Class 10 result in 33 years, with a pass percentage of 83.86 per cent declared on Wednesday, up from 83.08 per cent in 2025 and the best since 1993.
The lowest result was in 1997, when only 40.17 per cent of students passed.
Out of 7,56,392 students who appeared for the GSHSEB exams held in February–March, 6,34,327 qualified for the pass certificate. Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 88.28 per cent compared to 80.12 per cent for boys.
The number of schools with 100 per cent result increased from 1,574 to 1,697, while those with less than 30 per cent results declined from 201 to 164, and schools with 0 per cent results declined from 45 to 39, within a year.
Students securing the highest A1 grade (91–100 marks) increased from 28,055 to 35,508, while those in the A2 bracket (81–90 marks) rose to 90,863 from 86,459 last year.
Among the districts, Narmada ranked among the top with a pass percentage of 90.85 per cent, while Panchmahal ranked at the bottom with 76.42 per cent.
The pass percentage for English-medium students was the highest, at 92.5 per cent; Gujarati-medium students secured a pass percentage of 82.67 per cent.
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Among the districts, Narmada recorded one of the highest pass percentages at 90.85 per cent, while Panchmahal was the lowest at 76.42 per cent. English-medium students performed better with a 92.5 per cent pass rate, compared to 82.67 per cent among Gujarati-medium students.
While cases of copying dropped from 12 to only 5 in the year, instances detected through CCTV surveillance rose from 138 to 233. The results of these 233 candidates have been withheld pending the board’s hearings.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More