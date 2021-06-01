Gujarat Board announces revised schedule for board exams

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board exams are scheduled from July 1 till 16. (Representative Image)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announced the revised schedule for Class 12 and Class 10 repeat board examinations Tuesday. As per the new timetable, exams are scheduled from July 1 till 16.

Class 12 science stream exams will be conducted from July 1 till 10 in the evening shift from 2.30 pm till 6 pm.

The Class 12 general stream exams are slated from July 1 till 16 in two shifts -10 am till 1.15 pm and 2.30 till 5.45 pm. Also, the vocational exams are scheduled from July 5 till 14 2.30 till 5.45 pm.

Over 1.4 lakh students will appear for Class 12 Science stream exams conducted in two parts — Part 1 of 50 marks to have MCQ OMR questions while the other would be subjective questions carrying 50 marks.

Also, Class 10 repeat and private students will appear for their exams from July 1 till 8 in the morning shift-10 am till 1.15 pm.

The Gujarat government on May 25 had announced the Class 12 state board exams to be conducted from July 1 on the existing examination pattern. While, it had already declared mass promotion for Class 1-11 students.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will conduct Class 12 exams for both Science and general streams for nearly 7 lakh students.

For students who are absent from the examination due to Covid related or other unavoidable reasons, the examination will be held with new question papers for all subjects with a new schedule after 25 days of the first day of the original examination.