Gujarat Board SSC, HSC exams start with strict surveillance: CCTV cameras, police deployment at centres

The Class 10 and 12 board examinations for more than 15 lakh students, conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), started across the state on Thursday.

At several centres, students appearing for the examination were welcomed in keeping with Indian cultural traditions. They were greeted with sweets, presented with roses, and given writing pads and pens.

“There are 1,701 examination centres across the state, where 15,27,724 students have begun their exams,” an official release said.

Read More | GSEB SSC, HSC Exams 2026 begin; 15.2 lakh students to appear Gujarat board exams

To prevent any malpractice, special arrangements have been made by the administration. All examination centres are equipped with CCTV cameras, it added.