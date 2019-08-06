Gujarat: Ambedkar slogan in Class 5 textbook to be corrected

The Gujarat government has decided to correct a mistake in a famous slogan by Dr BR Ambedkar in one of the Class 5 textbooks of Gujarat State Board of School Textbooks (GSBST). A decision was taken by the authorities after a meeting with Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Monday.

Last week, The Indian Express reported that a group of Ambedkarites from Gujarat had submitted a protest letter to the Chief Minister’s Office against “tweaking” of the historic slogan given by Dr Ambedkar in the Class 5 textbook. The same letter was also given to Deputy CM Nitin Patel, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Ishvar Parmar.

Following this, Education Minister Chudasama called a special meeting of the officials of the Education department and GSBST Monday where it was decided to correct the slogan.

Speaking with The Indian Express, P Bharathi, Director of GSBST, said, “It was decided (in the meeting with the Education Minister) to correct the mistake. We all know that the mistake has been committed. We all know that quotation very clearly. We have called a small meeting of experts, those who have complained and two-three other people tomorrow (in this regard).”

“It (correction) will be final within two days and then we will give it (the textbook) for reprint…It will be changed immediately in online books,” Bharathi added.

The slogan by Ambedkar in the context — Educate, Agitate, Organise — has become synonymous with the Dalit movement in Gujarat. In Gujarati, it is popular as, “Shikshit Bano, Sangathhit Bano Ane Sangharsh Karo.”