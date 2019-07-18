Gujarat: After govt colleges, now mobile-based attendance in grant-in-aid colleges

AFTER a mobile-based attendance system was introduced for teaching and non-teaching staff as well as students of government technical and non-technical colleges, now grant-in-aid colleges will also begin marking attendance online.

Advertising

The system will be introduced on August 1 in 356 grant-in-aid non-technical colleges. An education department circular issued on July 16 to college principals states that as part of the Digital India initiative, it is very important that the technology is used by students and teachers too.

The colleges have been asked to download and activate the mobile-based attendance system, and told to contact the Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat, if they faced problems.

“After the system began functioning smoothly in government colleges, we decided to introduce it in grant-in-aid colleges from August 1,” Higher Education Principal Secretary Anju Sharma said. “Colleges have been asked to submit details of faculty and students as well as their daily timetable in a certain format, for the database.”

Advertising

A similar system was launched by Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama for all 109 government colleges and 47 technical and polytechnic institutes on June 10.

A directive also mentioned what must be done if online attendance cannot be marked owing to wi-fi disruption on campus. “Then the college principal will share the information through his office,” it says.

The mobile-based attendance system has been met by opposition from the Gujarat State Government College Teachers Association. They say it “raises a question on their credibility and hurts their dignity”.