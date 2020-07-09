Gujarat: After CBSE, GSHSEB to cut syllabus for classes 9 to 12

However, sources in the department revealed that the state education board has been specifically asked to retain only those contents which are useful for students in the next classes.(Representational) However, sources in the department revealed that the state education board has been specifically asked to retain only those contents which are useful for students in the next classes.(Representational)

A day after Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced syllabus reduction by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent, the Gujarat government on Wednesday directed the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) to follow suit. A similar amount of reduction has been directed by the state government for classes 9 to 12.

Confirming the development, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told The Indian Express, “Instructions have been passed on to the board (GHSHEB) to work on reducing the syllabus for these classes. Suggestions from subject experts will be sought after which there will be a decision on what has to be retained and what needs to be dropped.”

However, sources in the department revealed that the state education board has been specifically asked to retain only those contents which are useful for students in the next classes.

“A decision in consultation with the state government over the revised course will be soon taken. While unburdening students from the curriculum that can be afforded to be dropped, rationalisation of the syllabus has to done keeping in mind that these are the same students who are going to sit for national entrance examinations in the coming months. So, our effort will be to ensure that students do not miss out on anything which is important,” said GSHSEB Chairman A J Shah.

After the initial deliberation by educationists, advice will be sought soon from nearly ten subject experts through a webinar. Changes in accordance with the suggestions are likely to be decided within a week. Already, one deliberation by experts over a webinar has been conducted on Monday.

Moreover, educationists are of the view that the loss in teaching hours due to the Covid-19 pandemic for students in Gujarat will be comparatively less than that for the CBSE students. As the academic session in the state board schools commences from June unlike April in CBSE schools, the state board schools still have more time left in hand.

The HRD Ministry had also invited suggestions from educationists across country on how CBSE syllabus could be reduced.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd