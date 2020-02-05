Gujarat: Academic session changed to April-March from June-May

The Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, stipulates a minimum of 200 teaching days for Classes from I till V and 220 days for Classes from VI till VIII. ( Express File Photo). The Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, stipulates a minimum of 200 teaching days for Classes from I till V and 220 days for Classes from VI till VIII. ( Express File Photo).

In a major decision, over 45,000 government, grant-in-aid and self financed primary and secondary schools affiliated to the state board will see a change in their academic sessions, replacing the June-May session with an April-March one.

Following the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other national boards, the Education Department said that an additional ten teaching days will be available to these schools. The change has been implemented for the first time in the history of the Education Department.

According to the government resolution (GR) notified on Tuesday, to be effective from academic session 2020-’21, the session will commence from April 20. The summer vacations are scheduled from May 4 till June 7, without any change in Diwali vacations.

From 2021-22 and onward, the academic sessions are to commence from the first week of April. Summer vacations will commence from the first week of May till the end of first week of June — maintaining the period of five weeks. Annual examinations shall wind up in the month of March itself.

“The April to March academic session shall be effective to all the government primary schools, all grant-in-aid and self-financed primary schools recognised by the state, as well as all grant-in-aid and self-financed secondary and higher secondary schools affiliated to the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB),” the GR states.

At present, during the period between April and May, while schools are open for teachers till summer vacations commence in the month of May — which is nearly a month — there is no effective academic work conducted in schools.

Citing a uniform academic session across schools in the state, Secretary of Education, Vinod Rao said, “There was disparity in the number of teaching days in the first and the second session. Also, once the annual examinations are over in March end, there is no teaching work undertaken till June first week. By changing the session, teachers will get an additional ten days of teaching.”

Officials stated that the CBSE schools utilise this period effectively and start their academic sessions in the month of April and close for summer vacations after a month. The Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, stipulates a minimum of 200 teaching days for Classes from I till V and 220 days for Classes from VI till VIII. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Secondary Education Regulations, 1974, state that the teaching days should not be less than 240.

