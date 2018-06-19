Gujarat: 50 MSU aspirants claim not allowed to sit for exam

Maharaja Sayajirao University. Maharaja Sayajirao University.

Around 50 aspirants to a course under Maharaja Sayajirao University Monday claimed they were not allowed to appear for an entrance examination. University officials, however, claim that they had enrolled for a different course.

The mostly outstation aspirants, in a memorandum to the exam controller, said they had applied for the Bachelor of Visual Arts course and they had called the varsity earlier when they couldn’t’ access their admit cards. “We applied via online application form by enrolling into Faculty of Fine Arts and then in bachelor of Visual Arts (Applied Arts). But due to some server issue, we got in bachelor of Designing which is a private college,” the memorandum read.

“We were told that since the servers were down, the admit cards were not getting printed and the names of all the students who applied for the entrance examinations will be put up on the board,” said an aspirant from Indore. “The students had applied for a different course. They probably made an error while filling the form. There has been no issue from our end,” said one of the officials from the exam controller department.

