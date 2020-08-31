Gujarat: 32 centres in 13 districts all set for JEE Main

Following Covid-19 norms, sanitisers will be provided at the centres where candidates will have to undergo thermal screening.

As many as 38,167 candidates from Gujarat will appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main scheduled from September 1 to 6, in two online shifts at 32 centres in 13 districts.

To avoid overcrowding, candidates have been given different time slots to report and leave the examination centres.

Following Covid-19 norms, sanitisers will be provided at the centres where candidates will have to undergo thermal screening. Those who report high body temperature will be made to sit in isolation room set up at every examination centre.

The occupancy of isolation room will not be more than 5 per cent, according to the official co-ordinating with the National Testing Agency (NTA) and state authorities.

Every candidate will have to wear a fresh mask given to them at the examination centre, which will be sanitised before and after the exams.

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama chaired an online meeting on Monday to take a stock of the preparations for JEE and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) with 15 district collectors and district education officers. The minister also reviewed the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the NTA. As many as 8219 candidates will appear for medical entrance test NEET to be conducted at 214 centres in ten districts on September 13.

“The state government has ensured that all SOPs are followed… Safety of candidates will be ensured through social distancing, sanitisation and face masks at each examination centre. Will also co-ordinate with other departments such as electricity, transport, health and police so that the candidates do not face any difficulty…,” said Chudasama.

The state government, despite demand from several quarters to postpone GUJCET, conducted the exam on August 24, which was attended by 1,06,161 candidates across the state, registering an attendance of 90.35 per cent.

Principal secretary Anju Sharma said, “The GUJCET experience will help us to conduct JEE and NEET exams smoothly. Also, the number of students appearing for these two national entrance exams is fewer than GUJCET.”

Exam centres

There will be 32 centres in 13 districts: six in Surat, four each in Rajkot and Valsad, three each in Ahmedabad, Jamnagar and Vadodara, two each in Mehsana and Anand, and one each in Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha, Junagadh and Navsari.

