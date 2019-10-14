Gujarat: 18 state-funded varsities to be made autonomous

In an attempt to improve the quality of higher education and boost the global ranking of universities in Gujarat, 18 state-funded universities are set to be made autonomous institutes on the lines of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The government plans to implement ‘Restructuring of University Governance’, which is part of a 22-point report submitted by the five-member committee for ‘Five Year Action Plan for State Universities’ formed by the state government, in the academic year 2020-21.

A clear divide between universities and state government, complete digitisation of university activities, including teaching and experimentation, creation of work culture and flexible exit point system are the ambitious changes proposed.

“The objective with which the action plan has been prepared is to enable the state-funded universities grow to such a level that they are listed among the top 100 universities in the world in five years from academic session 2020-21,” committee chairperson AU Patel told The Indian Express.

Speaking about autonomy to universities, Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor Himanshu Pandya, one of the five committee members, said, “Restructuring of University Governance talks about forming board of governors (BoG) on the lines of IIMs and IITs to ensure no political interference in the functioning of the universities.”

The state universities in Gujarat have been receiving flak for some of the recent appointments of Vice-Chancellors that have been termed as “political appointments”.

“Apart from governance reforms, high ranking of state universities in Gujarat will subsequently ensure autonomy for these institutes. As per the recent UGC norms, under graded autonomy, a University that has been accredited 3.51 or above by NAAC will have an autonomy in its functioning as well as an additional grant of Rs 100 crore. So, striving towards high ranking will help the universities in several ways,” added AU Patel.

The Committee for Five Year Action Plan for State Universities was formed in July after a meeting was held in the chairmanship of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. “The CM instructed to constitute a committee to prepare five year action plan to be implemented at the state funded universities of Gujarat for improving the quality of higher education in the state, improving the ranking at national and international level and use of technology in education,” the report states.

The academic reforms include curriculum and flexible exit point for students. “This will give an opportunity to students to exit a course at their convenience,” revealed Patel.

For instance, a student who is unable to complete graduation course and leaves after one year will get a certificate and a diploma if he/she after two years. “Students can thus get a lateral entry after a break of six months or one year,” added Pandya, saying it is aimed at increasing the employability of a student.