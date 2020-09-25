Gujarat: 11 colleges brought under Kamdhenu University

Kamdhenu University was established in July 2009. (http://www.ku-guj.org/)

A Bill to bring 11 colleges of four different agriculture universities of Gujarat state under the umbrella of Kamdhenu University (KU) was passed by majority in the Gujarat Assembly late on Thursday. The Bill was presented by agriculture minister R C Faldu and was passed amid opposition by Congress. Kamdhenu University was established in July 2009.

Presenting the Bill, Faldu said that that it was necessary to get accreditation for KU from the Indian Council of Agriculture Research and Veterinary Council of India. Faldu said that for accreditation of ICAR, the university requires minimum 3,000 seats and therefore, the 11 colleges were brought under its umbrella. The 11 colleges brought under KU through the Bill are from Anand Agriculture University, Junagadh Agriculture University, Navsari Agriculture University and Sardarkrushinagar Dantiwada Agriculture University.

