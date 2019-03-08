Guest teachers refuse to resume work, protest on

Chants of “we want policy” changed to “we want approval” Thursday, as thousands of guest teachers marched on foot to shift the venue of their protest from outside Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s Mathura Road residence to L-G Anil Baijal’s office at Civil Lines.

This comes even as the Directorate of Education (DoE) ordered them to report for duty or face action.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Cabinet had approved a policy which enables guest and contract teachers working with the DoE to continue working till the age of 60. However, the L-G’s approval in the matter is still pending.

Thursday saw the largest turnout of guest teachers yet in their ongoing protest, which began on March 1, for secure jobs after their contracts ended on February 28. Schools are struggling with workload after losing close to 40% of their teaching capacity.

Sitting on a street at Civil Lines, many protested against the DoE’s orders. On Wednesday, the directorate issued an order stating that guests teachers shall continue working till March 29 — the date of the High Court hearing on whether the guest teacher arrangement should continue.

When no teacher reported for work on Thursday, the DoE issued another order stating that “such unauthorised absenteeism of guest teachers can jeopardise the academic future of students at this crucial juncture”. It went on to state that “necessary disciplinary/punitive action may be taken” against the teachers who are “not attending their duties”.

Shoaib Rana, president of All India Guest Teachers’ Association, said these orders are in “contempt of court” as the matter is currently being heard in the HC.

“Manoj Tiwari (Delhi BJP chief) joined us in the afternoon and told us that we should move our protest to the L-G, as now it is all up to him. He told us that we have the BJP’s full support… We are going to be here until we get that final yes,” said a teacher.