GU bodies, ABVP seek action against NSUI for ‘threatening professors’

DEMANDING TO set up an inquiry committee into the incident of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) leaders allegedly threatening and abusing Gujarat University (GU) professors, the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), on Thursday, submitted a representation to GU, along with a call for a university bandh on Friday.

The Gujarat University Teachers’ Association (GUTA) and the Gujarat University Shaikshik Sangh (GUSS) have also demanded action against NSUI leaders and ensuring the safety of university teachers in separate representations submitted on Thursday to GU authorities.

“With deep regret, it is informed that during and after the university senate and welfare board elections, Gujarat University’s professor Atul Unagar (of Sanskrit Bhawan) was abused and objectionable language was used in person on March 8 and on a phone call on March 10. The behaviour of NSUI leaders was similar with Professor Mukesh Khatik on March 10, who was also threatened to be killed. We expect strict action in this case so that no teacher has to go through this in the future,” states the GUTA representation submitted to Registrar PM Patel.

A similar representation demanding action against NSUI leaders was submitted by GUSS — affiliated to Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaiskshik Mahasangh — to GU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Jagdish Bhavsar on Thursday.

The representation, submitted by ABVP Karnavati secretary Ishandeep Suryavanshi, demands, “Taking cognisance of this incident and similar incidents that happened with affiliated colleges’ principals, we demand to set up an inquiry committee, so that the environment of fear among teachers on the campus is removed and the teachers can put their complaints in front of university authorities fearlessly.”

Further alleging and naming three NSUI leaders, the ABVP memorandum states, “Register an FIR against those intimidating and threatening goons Indravijaysinh Gohil, Siddhrajsinh Chauhan and Harn-ish Mishra heard in the audio clip, where he is abusing and using very objectionable language.”

“We also demand GU to suspend Congress Syndicate and Senate member Indravijaysinh Gohil,” said Suryavanshi. “Since GU authorities are not taking any action against those accused despite having proof against them, there is no point in running the university. We announce bandh for Friday for the administrative building as exams are being conducted at many places.”

NSUI Gujarat president Mahipalsinh Gadhavi, too, submitted a representation to GU authorities demanding withdrawal of the FIR filed against NSUI leaders, failing which, he said they would resort to a statewide agitation.

