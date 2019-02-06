Gujarat GTU diploma results declared, here’s how to check

GTU diploma results: The Gujarat Technical University (GTU) has declared the results for diploma courses on its official website, gtu.ac.in. The results for winter 2018 exams for the students of BPH semester 6, PDDC semester 7 (regular and remedial), DIPL semester 5 (remedial and regular) and BBA are available.

The exams were conducted in December 2018. Candidates can apply for rechecking or reassessment of their scores online. The last date to raise an objection for re-checking is February 11, 2019. After which colleges can apply for the same, only till February 12, 2019.

GTU diploma results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, gtu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘results list’ under ‘results’ on main tab

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on the subject you had applied for

Step 5: You will be redirected to new page

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Result will appear

Candidates need to download their result and take a print out for future reference. Students can get detailed mark sheets from their respective colleges later.