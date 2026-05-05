Gujarat Board GSEB SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Result to be out on May 6 at gseb.org

GSEB Gujarat Board Results 2026 Latest updates (Screengrab from official website)

Gujarat Board GSEB 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is declaring the Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results 2026 on May 6 at 8 am. Once released, GSEB students will be able to check their scores by logging in with their credentials including seat number at the official website — gseb.org. For more details on GSEB results, supplementary exams, and syllabus, click here.

To access the result, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the Class 10 result link on the homepage. After entering the seat number, the marksheet will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download or take a screenshot of the result for future reference.

Story continues below this ad Alternatively, students can get their results by sending their exam seat number to WhatsApp number 6357300971. The GSHSEB Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 26 and concluded on March 16. This year, approximately 9 lakh students appeared for the SSC exams across 1,701 centres in Gujarat. Live Updates May 5, 2026 06:04 PM IST Gujarat GSEB SSC Results 2026 Live Updates: GSEB always declares HSC result before SSC, fixed sequencing every year GSEB follows a fixed declaration sequence for its annual results: HSC Science and General streams are declared first, followed by the SSC Class 10 result. In 2025, HSC results came on May 2 and SSC results followed on May 8. In 2024, SSC results were declared on May 11. In 2026, HSC results were declared on May 4, and SSC results are confirmed for May 6, a gap of just two days, which is the shortest interval between the two declarations in recent years. May 5, 2026 06:03 PM IST Gujarat GSEB SSC Results 2026 Live Updates: Result confirmed for May 6 at 8 am at gseb.org The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has confirmed that the SSC Class 10 Result 2026 will be declared on May 6, 2026, at 8 am on its official website gseb.org. The result follows the HSC Class 12 result for Science and General streams, which was declared on May 4, 2026. Last year, the supplementary exams were conducted from June 23 to July 3, with results declared on July 18, 2025. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates on result declaration, re-evaluation process, and supplementary exam schedule.

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