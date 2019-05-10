GSHSEB Results: They battled poverty, ill health, yet came out tops

Written by Shashank Raj and Suresh Chaudhary

Many students of Class XII (science) overcame odds to pass with flying colours. Deepkumar Bambhroliya scored 99.97 percentile. His father Mukeshbhai drives his school’s van and earns just Rs 10,000. “We have to ask relatives for money when one of us falls ill,” he says, explaining that he wants to be a doctor. He looks forward to joining his brother, an MBBS student in Patan. Kantilal Dholaria, his school teacher says, “He was ill for two months, yet used to send us queries on WhatsApp, even at night, and today we can see the fruits of it.”

Prajapati, who scored 99.9 percentile, wants to become an IT engineer. His father Ashokbhai is a vegetable vendor. Despite their struggle to make ends meet, he says, “They did not pressure me to score marks.”

Sana Sheikh of Gomtipur who scored 93.36 percentile is the daughter of a tailor. “My mother did not force me to help with household chores, so my goal was clear to me.” Her mother Ansari Aziya Bano says, “My entire life might have gone behind the burkha but I will teach my daughter the value and importance of education,” Not wealthy enough for MBBS, the goal is Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery and the hope is for a scholarship.

Chaitanya Gajjar who secured 98.46 percentile had to care for his mother in hospital for three months and bed-ridden for eight months. He wants to be a doctor. Breaking down, his mother Anjaliben, says, “I undewent four operations. My son was continuously by my side and did all the work for me. He had to balance between taking care of my health and his studies.”

Saiyyed Alfiya scored 93.7 percentile. Her father Saiyyed Firoz earns Rs 7,000-8,000 selling clothes on the streets. His brother helped them financially. Alfiya wants to do Bachelor of Science and become a teacher.