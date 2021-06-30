GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2021 declared: How to check

Updated: June 30, 2021 10:57:38 am
GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) today morning declared the result for the class 10 board examination. Students may check their results on the official website at gseb.org.
The Gujarat government decided to promote all 8.72 lakh regular students of class 10, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The decision was taken to cancel the examinations in the “wider health interest of the students”. All regular students of 1,276 government, 5,325 grant in aid, and 4,331 private schools and another 45 schools, thus, of a total of over 8.72 lakh students from 10,977 schools in the state, have been mass promoted this year.
Recently, a decision came which states that certificates of all class 10 students in the state who will be mass promoted this academic session will mention “passed by mass promotion”. Under normal circumstances, leaving certificate of students who have cleared the class 10 examination mentions ‘sent for SSC exam’ and pass. The report cards issued to class 10 students will say “qualified for secondary school certificate”.
Gujarat Board GSHSEB class 10 result 2021: how to check?
Registered students can check their results by visiting the official website of gseb.org. Click on the tab for the result of class 10. Enter the necessary credentials to log in and get the result. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.
Gujarat Board GSHSEB class 10 result 2021: Evaluation criteria
The education department declared the guidelines for evaluation of the result of GSHSEB-affiliated Class 10 regular students. “Those students who fail to achieve 26 marks in each subject (out of total 80) and 7 marks out of 20, have been mass promoted. In the report card’s result column of such students ‘qualified for secondary school certificate’ will be mentioned’,” the GSHSEB’s guidelines issued June 3 stated.
Nearly 11 lakh students appeared for GSHSEB SSC class 10 exams last year. The pass percentage saw a decline of 6.33 per cent as compared to 2019. Less number of students were able to pass the examination in 2020. The female students outperform boys with 66.02 per cent. The pass percentage among male students is 56.53 per cent. A total of 60.64 per cent have managed to clear the SSC exam this year. This is a huge decline of 6.33 percentage points from last year’s 66.97 per cent.
