GSHSEB Gujarat board exams for Classes 10, 12 from March 28, check timetable here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Wednesday released the board exams datesheet for classes 10 and 12. The board exams for both SSC and HSC will commence from March 28. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website – gseb.org

According to the date sheet released by the state education board, class 10 exams will be held between March 28 and April 9 from 10 am to 1.15 pm. Science stream exams for class 12, it stated, will be held in the evening shift, from 3 pm to 6.30 pm, between March 28 and April 8.

The exams for class 12 general streams will be held in three shifts — 10.30 am to 1.45 pm, 3 pm to 6.15 pm and vocational tests from 3 pm to 6 pm — and continue till April 12, it added.

The exams will be held in offline mode at the designated exam centres. Candidates will have to follow all Covid-19 protocols in the exam centre. Candidates have to mandatorily carry their admit cards to the exam hall.