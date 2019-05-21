GSEB SSC 10th results declared, 63 schools score 0

With a pass percentage of 66.97 per cent against 67.50 per cent recorded in 2018, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) results were declared Tuesday recorded a decline of 0.53 per cent. A total of 8,22,823 students took the exams at as many as 925 centres and sub-centres in Gujarat. Out of whom 5,51,023 are eligible for the pass certificate.

Interestingly, both the centres with the highest as well as the lowest pass percentage are from Gir Somnath district. Supasi with 95.56 per cent and Tad with 17.63 per cent were on the top and bottom among all districts, respectively.

While Surat maintained its place among districts with the highest of 79.63 per cent and Chhota Udepur replaced Dahod with the lowest pass percentage of 46.38 per cent.

There was not much difference in the number of schools with 100 per cent result. From 368 in 2018, it dropped to 366 this year.

However, there was a decline in the number of schools with 30 per cent and lower result. From 1,012 it dropped to 995 schools this year. Also a decline in schools with 0 per cent result was recorded this year. In 2018, it was 127 that reduced to 63 this year.

This year again, girls outshone boys with a massive 10 per cent. Against 72.64 pass per cent of girls boys secured 62.83 per cent.

A total of over 11 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exams including 8,22,823 regular students, 2,52,736 repeaters and 24,955 private students. The pass percetange of repeaters is 17.23 and private students 10.13 per cent.

Though a wide gap in the number of students who appeared in Gujarati and English mediums, the Gujarati medium students performed worst in all nine mediums. With the lowest pass percentage of 64.58 per cent against their counterparts in English medium who recorded a pass percentage of 88.11. Against 7,23,895 students who appeared in Gujarati medium, 74,545 appeared in English medium, this year.

Out of total over 11 lakh students, as many as 26,932 students would appear in the supplementary examinations for one subject. Also, 81,473 students would repeat in two subjects, 1,38,718 in three, 1,15,507 in four, 77,033 in five and 74,508 in six subjects.

After witnessing an increase since 2016, the number of candidates who scored the highest grade declined this year. Decreasing from 6,378 candidates in 2018 who scored the highest grade of A1 (99 to 100 marks), as many as 4974 candidates secured the highest grade.

The overall result of the last 10 years (in per cent, including private and repeaters):

2007-70.65

2008-63.58

2009-56.43

2010-60.81

2011-71.06

2012-69.10

2013-65.12

2014-63.85

2015-54.42

2016-54.93

2017-53.10

2018-53.62

2019-54.25