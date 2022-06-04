GSHSEB Class 12 General stream results not out yet; here’s how to check

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC class 12 Result 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release the Class 12 general stream results today at 8 am. The result link is yet to be activated on the official website. Once declared, students can download their provisional marksheets by visiting the official website – gseb.org or gsebeservice.com



The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination of the Gujarat Board GSHSEB were successfully conducted between March 28 to April 12, 2022. The board already declared the result for science streams on May 12. An overall pass percentage of 72.02 per cent was recorded in the science stream.

GSHSEB Class 12 general stream results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official GSEB website — gseb.org, gsebeservice.com



Step 2: Click on the link for ‘HSC exam results 2022’

Step 3: Fill in the required details.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: GSEB class 12 results will be displayed on the screen. Download and save for future reference

GSHSEB Class 12 result: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Type GJ12S<space>Seat_Number

Step 2: Send SMS to 58888111.

As per rules, to pass the exam, students have to score at least a D grade in every subject as well as overall. Those students who scored E grade should be prepared for the supplementary exams.

