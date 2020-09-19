GSHSEB Class 10 supplementary examination records pass percentage of 8.17

The exams were conducted at 6,192 blocks of 623 buildings in 38 centres across the state. (Representational)

Supplementary exam results of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Class 10 declared on Friday recorded a pass percentage of 8.17. This is a reduction of over 1 per cent from 2019. It was 9.4 per cent the previous year where boys’ pass percentage was 8.99 and girls’ 10.06 per cent.

Out of 1,08,869 candidates who appeared for the supplementary exams conducted from September 25 to 28, only 8,890 cleared. Among these, out of 44,068 girls who appeared for the exams, 3,683 cleared the exam, thus recording a pass percentage of 8.36 per cent. While out of 64,801 boys who took supplementary exams, 5,207 passed, recording pass percentage of 8.04 per cent.

The exams were conducted at 6,192 blocks of 623 buildings in 38 centres across the state.

A total of 1,32,032 candidates registered for the supplementary exams out of which 1,08,869 appeared. These candidates did not clear one or two subjects and thus took retests in those subjects during the supplementary exams. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the mark sheets and pass certificates of 8,890 candidates will be sent to the districts which will be then distributed to taluka and corporation areas on September 21.

The GSHSEB Class 10 results declared on June 7 recorded a decline of over 6 per cent with an overall pass percentage of 60.64 per cent, the lowest in five years. In the year 2019, it was 66.97 per cent. A total of 10,83,280 candidates registered of which 10,22,458 appeared for the exams conducted from March 5 to 17.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd