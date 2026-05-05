GSHSEB class 10 results 2026: How to check results at Digilocker?

Students can check their results from Digilocker also (screengrab from digilocker website)

Gujarat class 10 results 2026: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) will delcare the result for their class 10 results. The results will be announced on their official website – gseb.org and results.gseb.org. Apart from this the result will also be declared on Digilocker. Students can check their results from the website mentioned earlier once the result is declared by the board.

Students must take note that the result which is available online is provisional. The provisional results contains student’s name, roll number, date of birth, marks obtained, school code. The original results of the GSHSEB class 10 exam will be available from their schools. Students can collect it by visiting their respective schools.