GSHSEB class 10 results 2026: How to check results at Digilocker?

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Gujarat class 10 results 2026: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) will delcare the result for their class 10 results. The results will be announced on their official website – gseb.org and results.gseb.org. Apart from this the result will also be declared on Digilocker. Students can check their results from the website mentioned earlier once the result is declared by the board.
Students must take note that the result which is available online is provisional. The provisional results contains student’s name, roll number, date of birth, marks obtained, school code. The original results of the GSHSEB class 10 exam will be available from their schools. Students can collect it by visiting their respective schools.
To download the results for the Gujarat Board class 10 exam, follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1- Login to Digilocker using the registered mobile number- either from their app or from their official website – digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2- Go to the search documents section.
Step 3- Search for Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.
Step 4- Click on class 10 marksheet.
Step 5 – Enter the details as required.
Step 6- Click enter.
The result will be searched by Digilocker, and it will automatically be made available under the section of issued documents. Students can check it from there once it is made available.
The exam was held between February 26 to March 16 by the board. To pass the GSEB class 10 (SSC) examinations, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject in both theory and internal exams. A total of 33 per cent is also required in aggregate of all the subjects to pass the class 10 examination.
In 2025 and 2024, the results were declared on May 8 and May 11. The pass percentage for 2024 was 82.56 per cent. In 2024, the result noticed a huge jump in pass percentage from the previous year. In 2023, the results were declared on May 25. The total pass percentage for the year was 64.62 per cent.
In 2022 and 2021, GSHSEB declared the results for class 10 on June 6 and June 21, respectively.