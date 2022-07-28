scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

GSHSEB academic calendar for Classes 9-12 released, board returns to old exam pattern

The board exams for Class 10 and 12 will be conducted between March 14, 2023 and March 31, 2023 while the school annual exams are scheduled from April 10, 2023 till April 21, 2023.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 28, 2022 2:21:00 pm
gshseb exam date, gseb 12th exam dte, gseb 10th exam date, gseb 9th exam date, gseb 11th exam date, gshseb exam datesClass 12 practical exams for science stream have been announced from February 20,2023 till February 28,2023. Express photo by Narendra Vaskar/ representational image

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) in its academic calendar for the year 2022-23 announced no reduction in the curriculum for Classes 9-12. Amid Covid-19 pandemic leading to the closure of schools, the state education board had reduced nearly 30-35 per cent curriculum for these classes in the year 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Also, the earlier examination pattern of 2019-20 would be in place in this academic session.

The instructions issued to all District Education Officers (DEOs) Wednesday stated, “For board exams of Classes 10 and 12, entire curriculum would be included. For second term exams of Classes 9 and 11 curriculum for the period of June till January would be covered. In this, 30 per cent curriculum from June till September and remaining 70 per cent between October and January would be covered.”

According to the academic calendar issued by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), the board exams for Class 10 and 12 will be conducted between March 14, 2023 and March 31, 2023 while the school annual exams are scheduled from April 10, 2023 till April 21, 2023.

Class 12 practical exams for science stream have been announced from February 20, 2023 till February 28, 2023.

All first term exams for Class 9-12 have been scheduled between October 10, 2022 and October 18, 2022 while second term exams and prelims between January 27, 2023 and February 4, 2023.

gshseb exam date, gseb 12th exam dte, gseb 10th exam date, gseb 9th exam date, gseb 11th exam date, gshseb exam dates, gujarat class 12 exam date 2023, gujarat 10th exam date 2023 Here’s the complete schedule. (Graphic by Abhishek Mitra)

Further, first semester of 104 working days has been announced from June 13, 2022 till October 19, 2022 followed by 21-day Diwali vacation from October 20 till November 11. The second semester with 137 working days from November 10, 2022 till April 30, 2023 will conclude with summer vacation of 35-day from May 1, 2023 till June 4, 2023.

