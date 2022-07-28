GSHSEB academic calendar for Classes 9-12 released, board returns to old exam pattern

July 28, 2022 2:21:00 pm
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) in its academic calendar for the year 2022-23 announced no reduction in the curriculum for Classes 9-12. Amid Covid-19 pandemic leading to the closure of schools, the state education board had reduced nearly 30-35 per cent curriculum for these classes in the year 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Also, the earlier examination pattern of 2019-20 would be in place in this academic session.
The instructions issued to all District Education Officers (DEOs) Wednesday stated, “For board exams of Classes 10 and 12, entire curriculum would be included. For second term exams of Classes 9 and 11 curriculum for the period of June till January would be covered. In this, 30 per cent curriculum from June till September and remaining 70 per cent between October and January would be covered.”
According to the academic calendar issued by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), the board exams for Class 10 and 12 will be conducted between March 14, 2023 and March 31, 2023 while the school annual exams are scheduled from April 10, 2023 till April 21, 2023.
Subscriber Only Stories
Class 12 practical exams for science stream have been announced from February 20, 2023 till February 28, 2023.
All first term exams for Class 9-12 have been scheduled between October 10, 2022 and October 18, 2022 while second term exams and prelims between January 27, 2023 and February 4, 2023.
Further, first semester of 104 working days has been announced from June 13, 2022 till October 19, 2022 followed by 21-day Diwali vacation from October 20 till November 11. The second semester with 137 working days from November 10, 2022 till April 30, 2023 will conclude with summer vacation of 35-day from May 1, 2023 till June 4, 2023.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house
Latest News
GSHSEB academic calendar for Classes 9-12 released, board returns to old exam pattern
China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket
Meet Shyja, the Kerala woman who ‘loves’ her moustache; Expert shares reasons behind facial hair growth in women
Gold Silver Rate Today(28 July): Gold surges Rs 332/10 gm, silver rallies Rs 1,004/kg
BTS: Jimin and RM comfort nervous Jin with their spin on Extraordinary Attorney Woo greeting. Watch
Vogue cover of Ukrainian President, first lady divides netizens
Install CCTV cameras in all medical colleges, orders NMC
Election Commission allows 17+ youngsters to register in advance for voters’ list enrolment
12 kanwariyas injured in road accident in UP
UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 declared; here’s how to check
OnePlus 10T to Moto Razr 2022: Smartphones to watch out for in August 2022
Paras Kalnawat says he quit Anupamaa as he ‘did not want to just stand idle without a dialogue anymore’, co-stars react on his exit