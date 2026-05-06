Gujarat GSEB Board SSC 10th Result 2026 [Link]: How to check results, download marksheets?

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the GSEB Class 10 SSC Result 2026 today, May 6, at 8 am. The SSC exams were conducted from February 26 to March 16. Students can check and download their Gujarat Board Class 10 result 2026 by visiting the official website, gseb.org. Apart from the official portal, the GSEB SSC result 2026 will also be available via DigiLocker and WhatsApp services. To access the marksheet, students need to log in using their credentials and enter their seat number. After logging in, candidates can view and download their provisional marksheet for future reference.

GSEB Gujarat Board Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here

Students can message the WhatsApp number at 6357300971 to check and access the Gujarat board 2026 result from WhatsApp.

GSHSEB class 10th result: How to check?

To download the report card of the GSEB SSC exam, candidates are requested to follow the steps below to avoid unnecessary details:

Step 1- Go to the official website at gseb.org

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link to Class 10 results

Step 3- Enter the login details such as seat number and click submit

Step 4- View the result

Step 5- Download and save the result

Read More | GSEB Class 10 Results 2026: How to check Gujarat board SSC results at Digilocker?

Important details to check on the results of class 10:

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Students are advised to check the following details in their results as this will be necessary for their future reference.

i) Details of the students.

ii) Roll Number

iii) Marks obtained.

iv) Combined marks obtained in all subjects.

v) Qualifying Status of the result.

Students are advised to download and keep a hard copy of the results for their future reference. Once the results are out, candidates can access it through Digilocker also.

Candidates are required to obtain at least 33 per cent in each subject to pass the examination. Candidates are also required to get 33 per cent in aggregate for all the subjects.