GSEB SSC result 2026 out, 83.86% students pass

GSHSEB class 10 results declared: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam today on their official website gseb.org. Students can check the SSC 2026 GSEB results from DigiLocker and WhatsApp, as well.

GSEB Class 10th SSC Result Live Updates

To check the GSEB Class 10 SSC result, students have to visit to the official website of GSEB and then click on the class 10 result on the homepage. After that, enter the seat number, and the marksheet will appear. Once the GSEB SSC 2026 result is shown, candidates are requested to either take a screenshot of the same or download it for future purposes.

A total of 7,69,993 candidates were registered, out of which 7,56,392 appeared for the examination. Among them, 6,34,327 candidates passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 83.86% for regular candidates. For repeater candidates, 70,934 registered, and 67,404 appeared in the examination. Out of these, 22,598 passed, with a pass percentage of 33.53%.

Additionally, under the GSOS category, a total of 25,313 candidates registered, and 23,353 appeared. Among them, 6,590 candidates passed, leading to a pass percentage of 28.22%.

The class 10 exam for GSHSEB was conducted from February 26 to March 16. This year around 9 lakh students appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in 1,701 centres across Gujarat.

Read More | Gujarat GSEB Board SSC 10th Result 2026 [Link]: How to check results, download marksheets?

The GSEB Class 10 SSC results are awarded through a clearly defined grading system. Students scoring between 91 and 100 marks receive the top grade, A1, while those with 81 to 90 marks are placed in A2. Scores ranging from 71 to 80 are graded B1, and 61 to 70 fall under B2. Those securing 51 to 60 marks are awarded C1, while 41 to 50 are given C2. Students who score between 35 and 40 are assigned grade D, the minimum required to pass. Scores below this fall into non-qualifying categories: 21 to 34 marks are graded E1, and 0 to 20 marks receive E2. For more information on GSEB Class 10 SSC result, grade-wise marks, supplementary exams and revaluation dates, students can check the IE Education portal – education.indianexpress.com.

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Students who are not satisfied with the result can either apply for re-evaluation or ask for a photocopy of the answer book. The process for the same starts shortly after the result is published. For this, they will need to pay a certain amount of fees. Students can also sit for the improvement exam, also known as supplementary exams.

The improvement exam applies to students who have failed in one or two subjects, so that they can save the academic year. This also applies to students who have missed some of the exams or have passed in all the subjects but want to increase their marks.