GSEB SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2026: Gujarat Board releases scorecard at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the supplementary examination results for Class 10 and Class 12 students today, July 3, at gseb.org.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJul 3, 2026 01:07 PM IST
GSEB has declared the SSC and HSC supplementary examination results today.GSEB has declared the SSC and HSC supplementary examination results today. (image: ai generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the supplementary examination results for Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) students today, on July 3, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the supplementary exams can check and download their scorecards from the official website at gseb.org using their seat number.

The GSEB HSC supplementary examinations were held from June 11 to June 20, 2026, while the SSC supplementary examinations were conducted from June 11 to June 19, 2026. The HSC exams were held in two sessions from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm and 3:00 pm to 6:15 pm, while the SSC exams were conducted from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Candidates were required to report to their respective examination centres at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam.

How to Check GSEB Supplementary Results 2026?

Follow these steps to download the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website at gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the board website tab

Step 3: Enter your seven-digit seat number and captcha code, and click on Go

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Step 6: Take a printout and collect the original marksheet from your respective school

In case of any discrepancy in the marksheet, candidates are advised to contact their respective schools immediately.

Story continues below this ad

What’s Next?

Students who have cleared the Class 10th supplementary examination can now proceed with Class 11th admissions in their desired stream. Those who have passed the Class 12th supplementary examination are eligible to apply for undergraduate admissions to their preferred institutions and courses.
For reference, GSEB had declared the Class 12 HSC main result on May 4, 2026. The Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 84.33%, while Arts and Commerce registered a pass percentage of 92.71%.

Candidates are advised to visit gseb.org regularly for further updates.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 03: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments