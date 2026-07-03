GSEB SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2026: Gujarat Board releases scorecard at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the supplementary examination results for Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) students today, on July 3, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the supplementary exams can check and download their scorecards from the official website at gseb.org using their seat number.

The GSEB HSC supplementary examinations were held from June 11 to June 20, 2026, while the SSC supplementary examinations were conducted from June 11 to June 19, 2026. The HSC exams were held in two sessions from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm and 3:00 pm to 6:15 pm, while the SSC exams were conducted from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Candidates were required to report to their respective examination centres at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam.