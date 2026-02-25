GSEB SSC, HSC Exams 2026 begin tomorrow: Follow these instructions before entering the exam hall

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will begin the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board examinations for the 2025–26 academic session from February 26. The exams will continue till mid-March. The GSEB SSC exams will run from February 26 to around March 16, while the HSC examinations will conclude by March 18.
On the first day, SSC students will appear for the First Language paper, which includes Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, English, Urdu, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Odia. The paper will be conducted from 10 am to 1:15 pm. For HSC students, Day 1 includes core subjects such as Physics (Science stream) and Sahkar Panchayat (General/Commerce stream). The HSC papers will be held as per the schedule mentioned on the admit card.
As per the official timetable, the SSC examination will be conducted from 10 am to 1:15 pm in a single shift in offline mode. The HSC examinations will be held from 3 pm to 6:15 pm. The duration of each paper will be three hours. Students must report to their examination centres at least 30 to 60 minutes before the scheduled start time.
ALSO READ| Gujarat Board HSC, SSC Exams 2026: Check GSEB Class 10th, 12th schedule
Candidates are advised to carefully check the subject name, date and timing mentioned on their admit cards before leaving for the exam centre. The GSEB admit card contains key details such as the student’s name and photograph, registration and roll number, exam centre address, and subject-wise schedule. It is mandatory to carry the original hall ticket on every exam day. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without it.
Students must also carry their school ID card along with the admit card. They should bring blue or black ballpoint pens, and may carry extra pens. Here’s a list of items to carry:
–Original GSEB Admit Card 2026 (duly signed and stamped, if required)
–Valid School ID Card
–Blue or black ballpoint pens (carry extra pens)
–Transparent water bottle
–Clear/transparent stationery pouch
–Basic stationery items such as pencil, eraser and sharpener (if required for the paper)
Students have been advised by the board to fill in details on the OMR sheet carefully and follow all instructions given by invigilators. They should remain calm, manage time wisely and maintain a positive approach during the examinations.