GSEB SSC, HSC Exams 2026 begin tomorrow: Follow these instructions before entering the exam hall

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will begin the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board examinations for the 2025–26 academic session from February 26. The exams will continue till mid-March. The GSEB SSC exams will run from February 26 to around March 16, while the HSC examinations will conclude by March 18.

On the first day, SSC students will appear for the First Language paper, which includes Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, English, Urdu, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Odia. The paper will be conducted from 10 am to 1:15 pm. For HSC students, Day 1 includes core subjects such as Physics (Science stream) and Sahkar Panchayat (General/Commerce stream). The HSC papers will be held as per the schedule mentioned on the admit card.