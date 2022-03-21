GSEB SSC Class 10 exam 2022: Admit cards released; check how to access

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released admit card for class 10 exams on the official GSEB website — gsebht.in. The admit card (or hall tickets) will be available for download only by the school authorities, and students will have to collect it from their respective schools.

As per the schedule, the class 10 exams are to begin from March 28, 2022 and conclude on April 9, 2022.

GSEB SSC 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official GSEB website — gsebht.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the section for ‘SSC March 2022 exam hall ticket’.

Step 3: Click on ‘visit site’.

Step 4: A new login window will open. Enter school index number, registered mobile number/email id and captcha.

Step 5: Then, click on login button to receive One Time Password (OTP) on the registered email id or mobile no.

Step 6: Download and save all the admit cards/ hall tickets from the portal.

Students are advised to check all details — such as name, subjects, exam dates, exam centre etc for any spelling or factual error. In case of any discrepancy, students should immediately connect with their school administrator.

Candidates should remember to carry admit cards to the exam centre on all days, otherwise they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.