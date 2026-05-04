gseb.org, Gujarat GSEB Board HSC 12th Result 2026: How to check & download results ?

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare its HSC class 12 results today. The exam took place from February 26 to March 18. 2026. HSC GSEB students can find their marksheet by logging in to the official website of gseb.org. Students will be required to log in and see their results. They can download their GSEB marksheet after giving their login information. For more details on GSEB results, supplementary exams, and syllabus, click here.

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE updates

GSEB students are advised to make sure that this is only the provisional marksheet. They can collect their marksheet from the school once it is available at the school. Every year, over 5 lakh students appear for their GSEB HSC exams.