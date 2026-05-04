gseb.org, Gujarat GSEB Board HSC 12th Result 2026: How to check & download results ?

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Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare its HSC class 12 results today. The exam took place from February 26 to March 18. 2026. HSC GSEB students can find their marksheet by logging in to the official website of gseb.org. Students will be required to log in and see their results. They can download their GSEB marksheet after giving their login information. For more details on GSEB results, supplementary exams, and syllabus, click here.
Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE updates
GSEB students are advised to make sure that this is only the provisional marksheet. They can collect their marksheet from the school once it is available at the school. Every year, over 5 lakh students appear for their GSEB HSC exams.
To download the report card of the GSHSEB class 12 exam, candidates are requested to follow the steps below to avoid unnecessary details:
Step 1- Go to the official website of gseb.org
Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link to class 12 results.
Step 3- Enter the login details, such as seat number, and click submit.
Step 4- View the result.
Step 5- Download and save the result.
When and where to check results
Important details to check on the results of class 12:
Students are advised to check the following details in their results, as this will be necessary for their future reference.
i) Details of the students.
ii) Roll Number and other information
iii) Stream Mentioned.
iv) Marks obtained.
v) Combined marks obtained in all subjects.
vi) Qualifying Status of the result.
Students are advised to download and keep a physical copy of the results for their college admission. Once the results are declared on the official website of the board, candidates can also access them through Digilocker.
Read | Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2026: GSEB HSC pass-percentage trends across Science, Commerce, Arts
Candidates are required to obtain at least 33 per cent in each subject to pass the examination. Candidates are also required to get 33 per cent in aggregate for all the subjects.
In 2025, and 2024 GSHSEB class 12 results are announced on May 5 and May 9, respectively. In 2023, the results were published on May 31. In 2022, the results were declared on May 12.