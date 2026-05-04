Gseb.org Gujarat Board HSC 12th Result 2026: Websites to check result

GSEB Gujarat Board HSC 12th Class Result 2026 Official Website Link at gseb.org: Students will be able to check their results on the official website www.gseb.org by entering their seat number. Additionally, the board has provided a WhatsApp facility—students can send their seat number to 6357300971 to receive their results.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 4, 2026 09:16 AM IST
Gujarat Board class 12 Result 2026:Website to checkThe HSC results can be checked at gseb.org after 10 am
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Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar, will be declaring the results for the class 12 or HSC exam today on their official website, gseb.org. The HSC results will also be available at Digilocker. Once the results are published, they can check them on the official website. For more details on GSHSEB results, supplementary exams, and syllabus, click here.

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE updates 

GSHSEB class 10 result: Websites to check Homepage of GSEB (screengrab from official website).

Mark sheets, certificates, and SR copies will be dispatched to schools at a later stage. The board added that detailed guidelines regarding rechecking, corrections, grade verification, and supplementary examinations will be released after the result declaration.

How to check & download GSEB HSC results ?

GSHSEB class 10 result: Websites to check The result section is available on the homepage (screengrab from website).

According to official information, the administration made proper arrangements to avoid any malpractice. There were CCTV cameras in all the exam centres.

Read | Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2026: GSEB HSC pass-percentage trends across Science, Commerce, Arts

A large number of police personnel were added to maintain law and order. Officers from the District Coordination Committee were posted as observers for the exam.
GSHSEB class 10 result: Websites to check The results can be checked at Digilocker.

To pass the class 12 exam, students need to get at least 33 per cent in each subject in theory and practicals. A minimum of 33 per cent is also required in the aggregate. Those who could not pass in one or two subjects can take the compartment exam to save their academic year.

 

GSEB, GSHSEB Class 10 result GSHSEB Class 12 results can be checked on the official website at (Representative Image/AI)

In 2025, and 2024 GSHSEB class 12 results are announced on May 5 and May 9, respectively. In 2023, the results were published on May 31.  In 2022, the results were declared on  May 12.

Read | Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2026: GSEB HSC pass-percentage trends across Science, Commerce, Arts

 

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