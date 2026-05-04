Gseb.org Gujarat Board HSC 12th Result 2026: Websites to check result

The HSC results can be checked at gseb.org after 10 am

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar, will be declaring the results for the class 12 or HSC exam today on their official website, gseb.org. The HSC results will also be available at Digilocker. Once the results are published, they can check them on the official website. For more details on GSHSEB results, supplementary exams, and syllabus, click here.

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE updates

Homepage of GSEB (screengrab from official website). Homepage of GSEB (screengrab from official website).

Mark sheets, certificates, and SR copies will be dispatched to schools at a later stage. The board added that detailed guidelines regarding rechecking, corrections, grade verification, and supplementary examinations will be released after the result declaration.