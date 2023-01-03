scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

GSEB HSC, SSC Board Exams: Gujarat board releases class 10th, 12th datesheet; here’s how to check

The datesheet is now available at the official website -- gseb.org.

GSEB, GSEB datesheet, GSEB class 10th datesheet, GSEB class 12th datesheet, gseb.org, GSEB date sheet, GSEB board examsThe exams for class 10 will begin from March 14 and conclude on March 28, 2023 (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/ Representative Image)
GSEB HSC, SSC Board Exams: Gujarat board releases class 10th, 12th datesheet; here's how to check
GSEB HSC, SSC Board Exams: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board today released the datesheet for HSC (class 12) and SSC (class 10). The datesheet is now available at the official website — gseb.org.

Also read |CBSE Board Exams 2023 Updates: Class 12th exam dates revised; check new schedule

According to the official schedule, the exams for class 10 will begin from March 14 and conclude on March 28, 2023. The class 12 exams will be conducted between March 14 and 25, 2023.

GSEB SSC, HSC datesheet: How to check time table

Step 1: Visit the official GSEB website — gseb.org

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for board website.

Step 3: Then, click on the link for your class (10 or 12)

Step 4: The GSEB class 10/ 12 schedule will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Candidates should ensure they follow the guidelines and time table. The dates can be changed by the Gujarat Board, in case of emergencies.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 18:27 IST
