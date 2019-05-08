Toggle Menu
GSEB HSC Science 12th result 2019: When and where to check at gseb.org

GSEB HSC 12th result 2019: All those students who have appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — gseb.org.

Just like the previous year, the Gujarat Board may release the result an hour before the scheduled time. (Representational image)

GSEB HSC 12th result 2019: The result of HSC Class 12th examination has been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) today, on May 10, at 9 am. All those students who have appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — gseb.org. Just like the previous year, the Gujarat Board may release the result an hour before the scheduled time.

GSEB 12th HSC 2019 results: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

GSEB 12th HSC 2019 results: How to check via app

-Visit the Google Play store

-Download the result app as per rating

-Pre-register with your registration number/ roll number

-Result alert will be appeared on the screen, soon the declaration of results.

