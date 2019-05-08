GSEB HSC Science 12th result 2019: Websites to check

GSEB HSC 12th result 2019: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB)will nnounce the result of HSC Class 12th examination on May 10, at 9 am. Students who have appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — gseb.org. Just like the previous year, the Gujarat Board may release the result an hour before the scheduled time.

GSEB HSC 12th result 2019: Websites to check

The students can check the result through the official website- gseb.org, apart from it, the results will be available at indiaresults.com.

Last year, 72.99 per cent students have cleared the board examination. There was a dip of around 8.9 per cent — the lowest recorded in the last five years (2012-2017) when the semester system was in place — in the pass percentage as compared to 2017 when 81.89 per cent students had passed the exams.

While 74.91 per cent girls had cleared the exams in 2018, the pass percentage of boys was 71.84 per cent.

Unlike in 2016-2017, when the boys broke the previous records and outshone girls though only by a narrow gap of 0.46 per cent, this year, the girls retained their numero uno position by a margin of 3.07 per cent.

The GSEB is responsible for the conduct of Class 10 and 12 exams in the state. Every year, 2 (including 4-semester type examinations) main examinations are held – the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for standard 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) examination for Standard 11 and 12 students in Gujarat. The board is also responsible for the State entrance examinations GUJCET.