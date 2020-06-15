GSEB HSC result 2020: Commerce, Arts students perform better than science

GSEB HSC commerce, science result 2020 at gseb.org (Representational image) GSEB HSC commerce, science result 2020 at gseb.org (Representational image)

Gujarat HSC Arts Commerce result 2020: Of the 3.71 lakh who registered for the Gujarat Board HSC exam, 2.83 have passed it. This year, the pass percentage has reached 76.29 per cent. This is a rise of 3.02 per cent from last year’s 73.27 per cent. In the science result declared earlier, the pass percentage had declined marginally from 71.34 per cent in 2019 to 71.90 per cent this year. The result for commerce and arts streams students is better than that of science as well as from last year.

As many as 522 students have got A1 grade. In the science stream, only 44 students had obtained this top-most grade. However, most of the students have passed with B2 grade (88,713), followed by B1 grade obtained by 39,848 students. A total of 269 schools have obtained 100 per cent result, implying all students from these schools have cleared the exam. This is an increase from 222 in 2019.

Also, there has been a decline in the number of schools reporting less than 10 per cent pass result from 79 to 56, this year. Among subjects, ‘statistics’ recorded the lowest pass percentage of 84.59 per cent while the highest pass percentage was recorded in Hindi subject with 98.94 per cent of students who appeared for the exam, cleared it.

Top-performing district this year is Patan with 86.27 per cent students from the area clearing the Gujarat Board class 12 science and commerce exam. This is better performance than Rajkot district which had topped in GSEB HSC science result with a pass percentage of 84.69 per cent.

Girls have performed far better than boys in GSEB HSC results for commerce and arts stream. As many as 82.20 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam have passed it while the percentage is 70.97 for boys. Further, 88,713 students have failed the exam.

Based on their performance, students were given grades. As per rules, those who have obtained D grade in every subject as well as overall and above will be declared pass. Those who score E grade will have to appear for supplementary exams.

While results for class 10 and 12 have been declared, those in class 1 to 8 and class 11 have been promoted as per the orders of the state education department. The state has not decided on the dates to reopen schools but as per the latest statement by HRD Minister schools will reopen after August 15.

