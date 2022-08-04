GSEB HSC 12th Supplementary Result 2022 Declared: Here’s how to check score at gseb.org

August 4, 2022 1:17:56 pm
GSHSEB HSC 12th Supplementary Result 2022 Declared: The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) today declared the HSC supplementary result 2022. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their scores at the official GSEB website — gseb.org. Students have to key in their seat number to get access to their score card.
This year, the GSEB HSC Purak Parisha 2022 was held in July, where the candidates who could not clear their HSC exams were given an additional chance to pass the class 12 exams.
GSHSEB HSC 12th Supplementary Result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official GSEB website — gseb.org.
Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Board website’, and then hover to ‘result’ tab from the top menu.
Step 3: Click on ‘latest result’ and you will be redirected to a new page.
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new window for ‘HSC Science/ General July Purak Pariskah 2022’ result page.
Step 5: Enter your six digits seat number and click on ‘go’.
Step 6: Your score card will be visible on the screen. Download and save for future reference.
This year, class 12 Science recorded an overall pass percentage of 72.02 per cent. The GSEB board exams were conducted after a gap of an academic year due to the pandemic. The last board exams were conducted in March 2020. There were no exams in the academic year 2020-21 and saw mass promotions due to the pandemic.
