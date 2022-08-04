scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

GSEB HSC 12th Supplementary Result 2022 Declared: Here’s how to check score at gseb.org

GSHSEB HSC 12th Supplementary Result 2022 Declared: Students who appeared for the exams can now check their score at the official GSEB website — gseb.org. Students have to key in their seat number to get access to their score card.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 1:17:56 pm
GSEB, GSEB results, GSEB HSC resultsGSEB 12th HSC results 2022" This year, the GSEB HSC Purak Parisha 2022 was held in July. (Representative image. Express photo)

GSHSEB HSC 12th Supplementary Result 2022 Declared: The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) today declared the HSC supplementary result 2022. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their scores at the official GSEB website — gseb.org. Students have to key in their seat number to get access to their score card.

This year, the GSEB HSC Purak Parisha 2022 was held in July, where the candidates who could not clear their HSC exams were given an additional chance to pass the class 12 exams.

Read |liveCUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Morning slot concludes; 2000 students affected due to technical glitches

GSHSEB HSC 12th Supplementary Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official GSEB website — gseb.org.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Board website’, and then hover to ‘result’ tab from the top menu.

Step 3: Click on ‘latest result’ and you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new window for ‘HSC Science/ General July Purak Pariskah 2022’ result page.

Step 5: Enter your six digits seat number and click on ‘go’.

Step 6: Your score card will be visible on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

This year, class 12 Science recorded an overall pass percentage of 72.02 per cent. The GSEB board exams were conducted after a gap of an academic year due to the pandemic. The last board exams were conducted in March 2020. There were no exams in the academic year 2020-21 and saw mass promotions due to the pandemic.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 01:17:56 pm

Most Popular

1

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

2

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

3

Uttarakhand plans ‘Modi Circuit’ in Corbett, map is Man vs Wild episode

4

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

5

China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China begins 'illegitimate, irresponsible' live-fire military drills, says Taiwan

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific
An Expert Explains

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Premium
CUET exam cancelled at several centres due to rain, tech glitches

CUET exam cancelled at several centres due to rain, tech glitches

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, Lok Sabha adjourned

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, Lok Sabha adjourned

To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Dighe’s nephew against Shinde
Legacy battle

To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Dighe’s nephew against Shinde

Former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP

Former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

Big B calls hosting KBC 'terrifying': 'My hands and legs shake...'

Big B calls hosting KBC 'terrifying': 'My hands and legs shake...'

With leptospirosis cases on the rise, here's everything to know about the disease
Monsoon healthcare

With leptospirosis cases on the rise, here's everything to know about the disease

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement