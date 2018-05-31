Gujarat GSEB HSC 12th result 2018 LIVE: Results declared at gseb.org

GSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2018 Live: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) released the result for Class 12th examination, for Science stream today, on May 10. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — gseb.org, once released. Last year, a total of 5.14 lakh candidates had registered for Class 12 (general stream) against 1,41,503 in the Science stream.
A total of 1.34 lakhs students appeared for the exams out of which 98,067 passed, taking the pass percentage to 73%, whereas the pass percentage of boys is 71%. The pass percentage of girls is at 74.9%. The top scoring district was Rajkot while the sixth highest scoring district is Chota Udaipur.
Read | GSEB 12th HSC 2018 general stream results declared: How to check
In 2017, a total of 17,59,225 candidates have given the Class 10 and 12 examinations that were held in March. The girls outperformed boys in Class 12 (general stream) Gujarat Board examination, the passing percentage of girls was 70.88 as against 47.28 of boys.
Along with this, the Board will also publish the GUJCET result today itself. “The date is final and there is no change in it. Class 12 science results along with GUJCET will be released today on May 10,” confirmed GSHSEB chairman A J Shah. Over 1.5 lakh students appeared in Class 12 Science exams while 1.35 lakh took the GUJCET. The exams for Class 12th began at 3 pm and ended at 6:30 pm. The exams began with Physics paper on March 12. The second exam was that of Chemistry which was held on March 14. The third exam of Mathematics was carried out on March 16 and on the next day, March 17, first language – Gujarati / Hindi / Marathi / Urdu / Sindhi second language – Gujarati / Hindi / Sanskrit / Farsi / Arabic / Prakrit/ computer education paper was conducted. On March 20, English – first language / English – second language was held and the exams ended on March 22 with Biology.
Highlights
GSEB results declared
The overall pass percentage is 73%, whereas the pass percentage of boys is 71%. The pass percentage of girls is at 74.9%
GSEB Class X results on May 25
The GSHSEB chairman said that the results of only Class XII Science stream students will be released on Thursday, while the GSEB Class 10 results is expected to be out by May 25.
GSEB: How to check your result
Here is a step-by-step process to check your GSHSEB result--
Step one: Go to the official website: www.gseb.org
Step two: Click on the relevant link for HSC Arts and Commerce Semester IV result
Step three: Enter your correct seat number
Step four: Submit to view your result
Last year Surat district scored 73.85 per cent while Dang district has scored highest 77.32 per cent.
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board HSC Results 2018 for commerce and arts stream was released today at 7 am at gseb.org
In Gujarati medium, 3,53,813 students appeared and the pass perecentage is 94.25 per cent. Similarly, in Hindi, 1,01,787 students attended the HSC exams and the pass percentage is 96.89 per cent.
In the regular category, a total of 3,37,055 lakh students appeared of which 1,59,899 were girls and 1,77,156 were boys.
Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org
Step 2: Click on the result tab
Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number/ roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
To qualify in a subject, a candidate must obtain a minimum of grade ‘D’ To be eligible for higher Secondary Certificate, a candidate must obtain minimum of grade ‘D’ in all subjects. Those candidates who have obtained grade ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ in the subjects of External Examination shall have to improve their performance through subsequent attempts and qualify.
The girls have again outperformed boys by scoring 74.78 per cent while boys have scored 63.71 per cent marks
GSHSEB Gujarat Class 12 general result drops from 56.82 to 55.55 per cent registering a larger drop in pass percentage of regular students from 76.31 to 68.96 per cent. Gujarati medium students again lag behind from English medium by 23.34 per cent.
The highest scoring district is Dang this year. A total of 206 schools scored 100 per cent result while 451 students got A1and 8,245 students received A2.
The result of Higher Secondary (HSC) general stream exam of the Gujarat Board has been released today at gseb.org. The overall pass percentage of HSC general stream is 55.55 per cent. Nearly 4.45 lakh students appeared for the exam of which 1.43 lakh candidates have failed to clear English, their second language.
In 2017, among districts, Surat recorded the highest pass percentage at 73.85. Last year too, Surat recorded a pass percentage of 73.50. Chhota Udepur district reported the least number of students passing at 30.81 per cent, reported PTI.
In 2015, over 4,000 cheating incidents detected. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has detected a total of 4,316 cases in its Class 10 and 12 examinations. The control room at the Board office and the investigation squad that visited the examination centres had reported a total of 1,276 cases of copying and cheating. The other 3,040 incidents have been caught on CCTV cameras and tablets installed inside the classrooms.
In 2017, a total of 5.14 lakh candidates had registered for Class 12 (general stream) against 1,41,503 in the Science stream.
GHSHEB Class 12 Science and GUJCET results were declared on Thursday, students can check their results on gseb.org and other websites
Here are the details of the results of the GSEB Science steam which were declared today morning.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board or GSEB is responsible for registration and administration of higher secondary and secondary schools in the state of Gujarat. It is also responsible for conducting examinations and research and development.
The Board also holds a Talent Search for students of Std VIII & IX in five major subjects every year. It is divided into 2 major parts. Recently, GSEB has changed State level Examinations from JEE(Mains) to GUJCET.
Surat has been toppled from its number one rank as having recorded the highest pass percentage in 2016 and 2017 at 73.50% and 73.85% respectively. This year, Rajkot topped the highest pass percentage with 72.99%.
There is a dip in pass percentage this year of 8.89% in comparison to last year. The overall pass percentage of GSEB science stream candidates was 81.89% last year while the overall pass percentage this year is 73%.
The girls have outperformed the boys this year as well with a pass percentage of 74.9% compared to boys pass percentage of 71%. Last year, the pass percentage of girls was 70.88%.
The GSEB result website is up again. Students can check their results at alternative sites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com as well.
The GSEB Class 12 HSC result has been declared for 1.5 lakh students. While the GUJCET result will grant admission to students for Degree Engineering and Diploma/ Degree Pharmacy courses only.
The official website is still down. Students should wait for a while or try to access the result through alternate websites. Gujarat HSC and GUJCET result will be declared at examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Among the districts in Gujarat, Rajkot tops with 72.99% while Chhota Udaipur has the worst pass percentage at 38 per cent.
This year's GSHSEB result is the lowest result recorded in the last five years, GSHSEB Class XII Science results declared with 72.99 pass percentage, a decline of 9% from 2017.
Earlier the GSHSEB had confirmed that the date of declaration of exams results will not be changed. Chairman A J Shah said: “The date is final and there is no change in it. Class 12 science results along with GUJCET will be released today on May 10.”
Bhupendra Singh Chudasam has released the results for HSC Class 12th Science in a press conference in Ahmedabad. All students who had appeared for the exams can check their scores at the official website — gseb.org.
Due to heavy traffic if the website does not open the candidates can also check the same on the third party websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com.
The GSEB official website has crashed. This is a temporary glitch, students can check the results again after the website is restored.
The top scoring district is Rajkot while the sixth highest scoring district is Chota Udaipur. A total of 1.34 lakhs students appeared for the exams out of which 98,067 passed, taking the pass percentage to 73%
The overall pass percentage is 73%, whereas the pass percentage of boys is 71%. The pass percentage of girls is at 74.9%
GSEB results have been released. The state Education Minister is holding a press conference in Ahmedabad.
The results of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) examinations will also be announced today. The results will be available on the official website, gujcet.gseb.org at 9 am. Over 1.35 lakh candidates had appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) examinations at 34 centres across the state of Gujarat.
Less than 10 minutes to go for you to check your result at http://www.examresults.net/gujarat/ This is what the page looks like:
Approximately 15 minutes before you can check your result at http://www.gseb.org/This is what the page looks like now :)
In 2016, among both the medical and non-medical streams, the pass percentage of the non-medical stream had recorded 89.94 per cent which was higher than 80.96 per cent for the medical students.
In 2017, like the year before that, special arrangements were made for prisoners to sit for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams. About 35 of them appeared for the Class 12 board exams of General stream this year. The exams were held in four districts – Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat and Ahmedabad.
Last year, the HSC or Class 12 Arts and Commerce exam results were declared on May 30. The overall pass percentage was 56.82%, which is 1% higher than pass percentage for 2016 at 55.82%.
The Gujarat Board will also publish the GUJCET result on the same day.
“The date is final and there is no change in it. Class 12 science results along with GUJCET will be released on May 10,” confirmed GSHSEB chairman A J Shah. Over 1.5 lakh students appeared in Class 12 Science exams while 1.35 lakh took the GUJCET.
The GSHSEB chairman said that the results of only Class XII Science stream students will be released on Thursday, while the GSEB Class 10 results is expected to be out by May 25.
The GSEB is responsible for conducting Class 10 and 12 exams in the state. Every year, 2 (including 4-semester type examinations) main examinations are held – the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for standard 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) examination for students of Class 11 and 12 in Gujarat. The board is also responsible for the State entrance examinations GUJCET.
Over 1.36 lakh candidates took the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) at 34 centres across the state conducted by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Monday.
Here is a step-by-step process to check your GSHSEB result--
Step one: Go to the official website: www.gseb.org
Step two: Click on the relevant link for HSC Arts and Commerce Semester IV result
Step three: Enter your correct seat number
Step four: Submit to view your result