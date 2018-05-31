Gujarat GSEB HSC 12th result 2018 LIVE: Results declared at gseb.org

GSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2018 Live: Students can check their respective scores at the official website — gseb.org, once released. Students can check their respective scores at the official website — gseb.org, once released.

GSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2018 Live: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) released the result for Class 12th examination, for Science stream today, on May 10. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — gseb.org, once released. Last year, a total of 5.14 lakh candidates had registered for Class 12 (general stream) against 1,41,503 in the Science stream.

A total of 1.34 lakhs students appeared for the exams out of which 98,067 passed, taking the pass percentage to 73%, whereas the pass percentage of boys is 71%. The pass percentage of girls is at 74.9%. The top scoring district was Rajkot while the sixth highest scoring district is Chota Udaipur.

In 2017, a total of 17,59,225 candidates have given the Class 10 and 12 examinations that were held in March. The girls outperformed boys in Class 12 (general stream) Gujarat Board examination, the passing percentage of girls was 70.88 as against 47.28 of boys.

Along with this, the Board will also publish the GUJCET result today itself. “The date is final and there is no change in it. Class 12 science results along with GUJCET will be released today on May 10,” confirmed GSHSEB chairman A J Shah. Over 1.5 lakh students appeared in Class 12 Science exams while 1.35 lakh took the GUJCET. The exams for Class 12th began at 3 pm and ended at 6:30 pm. The exams began with Physics paper on March 12. The second exam was that of Chemistry which was held on March 14. The third exam of Mathematics was carried out on March 16 and on the next day, March 17, first language – Gujarati / Hindi / Marathi / Urdu / Sindhi second language – Gujarati / Hindi / Sanskrit / Farsi / Arabic / Prakrit/ computer education paper was conducted. On March 20, English – first language / English – second language was held and the exams ended on March 22 with Biology.