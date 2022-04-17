GUJCET 2022 to be held tomorrow: Check exam day guidelines, last year’s student turnout

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will conduct the Gujarat Common Entrance Exam (GUJCET) 2022 tomorrow i.e April 18. Candidates can download the GUJCET 2022 admit card from the official website — gujcet.gseb.org.

Candidates must bring their board exam to admit cards with them to the exam centre. Applicants must arrive at the exam centre before the reporting time. Candidates will be required to carry hand sanitisers and wear masks. Candidates are not permitted to bring mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, or other electronic devices. Candidates must report to the exam centre at least 60 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam. Read | GUJCET 2022 to be held tomorrow: Check last minute revision tips to clear exam

The exam pattern is as follows

S.No. Subject Question Marks Time 1 Physics 40 40 120 minutes Chemistry 40 40 2 Biology 40 40 60 minutes 3 Mathematics 40 40 60 minutes

GUJCET 2022 exam will have 120 Multiple-choice questions from Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry with a duration of 3 hours for the examination. Candidates are requested to check the details on GUJCET 2022 admit card, and in case of any discrepancy, contact the exam authority at 8401292014 and 8485992014.

GUJCET 2021 attendance

Over 95 per cent of students who registered for the GUJCET 2021 had appeared for the test. Divided into three sessions-Physics Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics-was held at 34 locations-all 33 districts and Ahmedabad city. In the first session, out of total 117987 students, 112816 appeared (95.62 per cent), in the second session, out of total 69,939 registered students, 67249 appeared (96.15 per cent) and for the third session out of 48,654 registered students, 46,216 appeared for the entrance exam.