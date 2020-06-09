GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020: How to check result online

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: Over 11 lakh students had appeared for the respective examination. (Express Photo/Representational Image) Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: Over 11 lakh students had appeared for the respective examination. (Express Photo/Representational Image)

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the results of class 10 examination on Tuesday, June 9. Over 11 lakh students had appeared for the respective examinations and they can check the results at gseb.org.in.

LIVE UPDATES | Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020 declared

Students can also check their result at indianexpress.com and they would be required to fill the box below to access their results and get all the updates regarding the same.

Meanwhile, two days after the conclusion of the exams, the state government had ordered an inquiry after three bags containing answer sheets of the respective examinations and a few loose answer sheets were recovered from the roadside near Gondal and Virpur towns of Rajkot district.

READ | When and where to check Gujarat Board SSC 10th result

Gujarat Board SSC 10th result 2020: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the class 10 results

IN PICTURES | Websites to check SSC 10th result 2020

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in your roll number in the fields provided and submit it

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out for further reference

In 2019, a total of 7.90 lakh regular students appeared for their Class 10 exams, out of which 5.33 lakh had passed. Surat outranked all the other districts in terms of passing percentage with 80.06 percent.

SSC 10th result declared

The result of SSC, class 10 exam is available now at the website- gseb.org. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the website, he/she may also check the result at other private websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd