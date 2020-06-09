GSEB Gujarat Board SSC result 2020: Pass percentage dips by 6.33%, 174 schools score 0

GSEB Gujarat Board 10th result GSEB Gujarat Board 10th result

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the result for the class 10 exam today. Over 11 lakh students had registered for the SSC exam of which 10.83 lakh students appeared for the exam, 60.64 per cent of students have managed to clear Gujarat Board class 10 exam this year. This is a huge decline of 6.33 percentage points from last year’s 66.97 per cent. The SSC result is available at gseb.org.

The performance of Gujarati medium remains lowest among Hindi and English medium students. As the pass percentage for students who cleared the exam in Gujarati Board is 57.54 per cent while those who attempted the exam in English and Hindi medium have got a pass percentage of 86.75 per cent and 63.94 per cent, respectively.

The number of schools securing less than 30 per cent result doubled in one year. This year, there are 1,839 schools securing less than 30 per cent result while the same was 995 in the year 2019. Similarly, the number of schools securing less than 0 per cent result was more than double this year. From 63 schools in 2019 it jumped to 174 schools, this year.

The highest-scoring district this year was Surat while the worst performance was given by Rajkot. This is despite a slew of measures taken by the board to increase the pass percentage. In 2010, the board had lowered the pass marks for the board exams from 35 per cent to 33 per cent per subject and introduced MCQs in the descriptive exam.

The overall male and female pass percentage too dipped from the year 2019. While the pass percentage of boys was 56.53 per cent that declined from 62.83 per cent in 2019, girls secured an overall pass percentage of 66.02 per cent, a decline of nearly 6 per cent from the year 2019.

On a positive note, 1,671 scored 90 per cent marks. While the Gujarat Board had earlier released the class 12 science result, class 12 arts and commerce result is still pending and can be expected by end of this month, as per officials.

