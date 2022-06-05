GSEB Gujarat Board Class 10 SSC 2022 result to be announced tomorrow

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10 Result 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will be announcing the results for the class 10 board examination tomorrow i.e. June 6. Candidates may check their results on the official website — gseb.org.

The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class 10 exams were conducted from March 28, 2022, to April 9, 2022 from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

Only schools will be able to check the results and students have to get their scorecards from their respective schools. The results will not be announced to students via messages or website.

This year, the Gujarat board exams were conducted in offline mode at the designated exam centres. Candidates and authorities were instructed to follow all the Covid-19 protocols in the exam centre. Candidates were denied entry without masks and hand sanitisers were made available.

Last year, though, the Gujarat board exams were cancelled due to the pandemic situation. The government prioritised students’ safety and ordered them not to conduct any examinations. A total of 21,50,608 appeared for exams and the overall passing percentage in 2021 was 99.04 per cent