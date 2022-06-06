GSEB Gujarat SSC Class 10 Result 2022: Here’s how to check scorecard

Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the SSC (class 10) examination results today i.e June 6. Students can check their results on the official website — gseb.org.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination of the Gujarat Board GSHSEB was successfully held between March 28 to April 9, 2022.

GSEB Class 10 results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the Gujarat board website — gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GSEB Board SSC result 2022 link.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Check all the details and click on the submit button.

Step 5: GSEB SSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

As per rules, to pass the exam, students have to score at least a D grade in every subject as well as overall. Those who scored E grade had to appear for supplementary exams. The dates for the supplementary exam will be released soon.

In 2021, nearly 32 per cent of 8.57 lakh students of Class 10 in the state were given mass promotion. The board exams were not conducted due to the COVID-19 situation. However, this year, the Gujarat board examination was conducted in an offline mode at the designated exam centres. Candidates were communicated to strictly follow all the Covid-19 protocols in the exam centre.