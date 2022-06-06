scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
GSEB Gujarat SSC Class 10 Result 2022: Here’s how to check scorecard

How to Check Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2022: GSHSEB declared the SSC (class 10) examination results. Students can check their results on the official website — gseb.org.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
June 6, 2022 7:00:40 am
Board results, Gujarat BoardThe GSEB SSC board exams 2022 were held from March 28 to April 9. (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the SSC (class 10) examination results today i.e June 6. Students can check their results on the official website — gseb.org.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination of the Gujarat Board GSHSEB was successfully held between March 28 to April 9, 2022. 

GSEB Class 10 results: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the Gujarat board website — gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GSEB Board SSC result 2022 link.

Step 3: Enter the required details. 

Step 4: Check all the details and click on the submit button.

Step 5: GSEB SSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

As per rules, to pass the exam, students have to score at least a D grade in every subject as well as overall. Those who scored E grade had to appear for supplementary exams. The dates for the supplementary exam will be released soon. 

In 2021, nearly 32 per cent of 8.57 lakh students of Class 10 in the state were given mass promotion. The board exams were not conducted due to the COVID-19 situation. However, this year, the Gujarat board examination was conducted in an offline mode at the designated exam centres. Candidates were communicated to strictly follow all the Covid-19 protocols in the exam centre.

