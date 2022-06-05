GSEB Gujarat Board SSC class 10 result tomorrow: Check when and where

GSEB SSC Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the GSEB class 10 boards results on June 6, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the GSEB class 10 board exams can check their results on the official website — gseb.org.

The GSEB SSC board exams 2022 were held from March 28 to April 9, 2022 between 10 am and 1:15 pm.

To check the GSEB class 10 result, visit the official website of GSEB — gseb.org — and click on the tab for the result of class 10. After that, enter the necessary credentials to log in and the result will be displayed in a new tab.

Last year, the education department declared the guidelines for evaluation of the result of GSHSEB-affiliated class 10 regular students. “Those students who fail to achieve 26 marks in each subject (out of total 80) and 7 marks out of 20 were mass promoted. In the report card’s result column such students ‘qualified for secondary school certificate’ were mentioned.’

In 2021, a total of 8,57,204 candidates passed the class 10 board exams. Out of the passed candidates, 4,90,482 were boys and 3,66,722 were girls. The passing percentage was 100 per cent. The Gujarat government decided to promote all regular students of class 10, in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, the exam was scheduled to be cancelled.