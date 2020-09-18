GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th supplementary result 2020: How to check

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: Check SSC supplementary exam result soon. Representational image/ file

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Supplementary Result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the result of supplementary exams for SSC or class 10. The students who have appeared in the supplementary can collect their marksheets from district centres. The results will not be available online at gseb.org.

In the SSC result which was released in June, a total of 60.64 per cent students cleared the exam successfully, while nearly 40 per cent flunked in the SSC exam. Over 4 lakh students appeared in the SSC supplementary conducted in August.

To qualify in a subject, a candidate must obtain a minimum of grade ‘D’ To be eligible for the higher secondary certificate, a candidate must obtain minimum of grade ‘D’ in all subjects. Those candidates who have obtained grade ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ in the subjects of external examination shall have to improve their performance through subsequent attempts and qualify.

The Gujarat Board SSC result pass percentage has not touched 70 per cent in recent years. Last year, not only the number of schools with 100 per cent pass percentage dropped as compared to 2019, but also, as many as 63 schools had no students clearing the class 10 Gujarat Board exams from them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd