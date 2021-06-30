GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2021 declared, Surat students score maximum A1 grades

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Tuesday declared the class 10 or SSC examination results of the academic year 2021. Students may check their results on the official website — gseb.org.

A total of 8,57,204 candidates have passed the class 10 exams. Of the passed candidates, 4,90,482 are boys and 3,66,722 are girls. The pass percentage this year is 100 per cent as the Gujarat government decided to promote all regular students of class 10, in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

As many as 17,186 students were graded A1 (scoring marks between 91-100). Among subjects, 35,036 students out of a total of 4,60,033 students were graded A1 in Sanskrit. Whereas, the lowest was scored in Hindi in which only 254 out of a total of 17,863 students secured Grade A1.

Students from the Surat district showed outstanding performance where 2,922 students were graded A1, the highest in the state, followed by Rajkot with 2056 students.

As per the GSHSEB guidelines, the assessment was divided between Class 9 periodic assessment and Class 10 unit tests. While the school’s internal evaluation was done for subjects selected by the students on the basis of guidelines issued by the state board and uploaded on the board’s online application, the GSHSEB has awarded grace marks lacking to clear the subjects to students.

Those students who fail to achieve 26 marks in each subject (out of a total of 80) and 7 marks out of 20 have been mass promoted.

Recently, a decision came which states that certificates of all class 10 students in the state who will be mass promoted this academic session will mention “passed by mass promotion”. The distribution of mark sheets and certificates by the GSHSEB is expected in the second week of July.