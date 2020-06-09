GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be released soon, how to check

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE: Check result here. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE: Check result here. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the result of SSC, class 10 exam today. Around 11 lakh students had appeared in the SSC exam this year. The result will be available at the website- gseb.org.

The students can also check the result through indianexpress.com. In order to check the results on our portal, a candidate needs to fill the box below. After filling in the details, he/she can access their results and the latest updates regarding it.

A student should at least secure a D grade in each subject to clear the exams. If a student fails to do so and gets E in any subject, he/she can appear for the supplementary examinations. Meanwhile, the result of Class 12 Arts and Commerce will be released this week.

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020 Check here

Around six lakh candidates had appeared in the exam this year. The result of intermediate Science was announced on May 17, and around 71.34 per cent students cleared the exam successfully.