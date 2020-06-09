GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be released soon, how to check

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the result of SSC, class 10 exam today. Around 11 lakh students had appeared in the SSC exam this year. The result will be available at the website- gseb.org.
The students can also check the result through indianexpress.com. In order to check the results on our portal, a candidate needs to fill the box below. After filling in the details, he/she can access their results and the latest updates regarding it.
READ | When and where to check Gujarat Board SSC 10th result
A student should at least secure a D grade in each subject to clear the exams. If a student fails to do so and gets E in any subject, he/she can appear for the supplementary examinations. Meanwhile, the result of Class 12 Arts and Commerce will be released this week.
GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020 Check here
Around six lakh candidates had appeared in the exam this year. The result of intermediate Science was announced on May 17, and around 71.34 per cent students cleared the exam successfully.
To qualify in a subject, a candidate must obtain a minimum of grade ‘D’ To be eligible for higher Secondary Certificate, a candidate must obtain minimum of grade ‘D’ in all subjects. Those candidates who have obtained grade ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ in the subjects of External Examination shall have to improve their performance through subsequent attempts and qualify.
The GSEB is responsible for conducting Class 10 and 12 exams in the state. Every year, 2 (including 4-semester type examinations) main examinations are held – the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for standard 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) examination for students of Class 11 and 12 in Gujarat. The board is also responsible for the State entrance examinations GUJCET.
Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the class 10 results.
Step 3: Fill in your roll number in the fields provided and submit it
Step 4: Download your results and take a print out for further reference
