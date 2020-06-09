scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 09, 2020
COVID19
GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be released soon, how to check

GSEB SSC 10th Result 2020, Gujarat Board 10th SSC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The result will be released today at 8 am. Around 11 lakh students can check their results through the website- gseb.org

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 9, 2020 5:32:11 am
GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the result of SSC, class 10 exam today. Around 11 lakh students had appeared in the SSC exam this year. The result will be available at the website- gseb.org.

The students can also check the result through indianexpress.com. In order to check the results on our portal, a candidate needs to fill the box below. After filling in the details, he/she can access their results and the latest updates regarding it.

READ | When and where to check Gujarat Board SSC 10th result 

A student should at least secure a D grade in each subject to clear the exams. If a student fails to do so and gets E in any subject, he/she can appear for the supplementary examinations. Meanwhile, the result of Class 12 Arts and Commerce will be released this week.

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020 Check here

Around six lakh candidates had appeared in the exam this year. The result of intermediate Science was announced on May 17, and around 71.34 per cent students cleared the exam successfully.

Live Blog

Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be available at gseb.org, check updates 

05:32 (IST)09 Jun 2020
Qualifying marks to clear SSC

To qualify in a subject, a candidate must obtain a minimum of grade ‘D’ To be eligible for higher Secondary Certificate, a candidate must obtain minimum of grade ‘D’ in all subjects. Those candidates who have obtained grade ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ in the subjects of External Examination shall have to improve their performance through subsequent attempts and qualify.

05:31 (IST)09 Jun 2020
Gujarat Board exams and results

The GSEB is responsible for conducting Class 10 and 12 exams in the state. Every year, 2 (including 4-semester type examinations) main examinations are held – the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for standard 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) examination for students of Class 11 and 12 in Gujarat. The board is also responsible for the State entrance examinations GUJCET.

05:28 (IST)09 Jun 2020
Check result here

05:25 (IST)09 Jun 2020
How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the class 10 results.

Step 3: Fill in your roll number in the fields provided and submit it

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out for further reference

05:24 (IST)09 Jun 2020
Check SSC result at 6 am

The result of SSC, class 10 exam will be released today at 6 am. Around 11 lakh students had appeared in the SSC exam this year can check results through gseb.org, and also at indiaresult.com

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020 updates Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE: Check result here. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh 

Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020 LIVE: Last year, about 8 lakh students registered for the SSC exam. The overall pass percentage including regular, repeaters and open or private candidates was at 66.97 per cent. A total of 5.5 lakh (5,51,023) candidates were successful and eligible for qualifying certificate of secondary examination.

